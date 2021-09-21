Celebrate Christmas with a card from American Greetings! This cute card has with a dimensional attachment and craft paper has a homemade feel and a message that’s as yummy as it is festive. It’s a perfect card for someone who’s been extra nice this year!

Front Message: At Christmas, may you be filled with peace, joy, and happiness.

Inside Message: Not to mention cookies, cupcakes, and candy canes! Merry Christmas

American Greetings Christmas cards are perfect celebrate family and friends with love and gratitude

Celebrate the season with a special message! This beautiful Christmas card features a warmhearted message they’ll love, it’s the perfect way to share Christmas joy

Envelope included