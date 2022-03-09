Perfect for a friend, family or anyone who makes your home happy, this Present Company card by American Greetings makes it easy to fit meaning into your very full life. Suitable for a holiday, birthday and thinking of you, for her and for anyone, this greeting card expresses warm words of gratitude. Thick, cotton-blend paper stock and metallic foil accents add a quality feel. When you’re ready to share your thanks, the square card comes with a gray envelope and a unique seal with a bonus sentiment. With so many amazing people in your life, you'll always have a reason to celebrate. Present Company is here to help you do just that.

Front Message: Our home is my happy place…

Inside Message: …because I get to share it with you.

Printed on thick, textured and brightly colored paper stock, envelope included, and extra postage required

Suitable for a loved one, family member, friend, roommate, dad, mom, grandma, grandpa, parent, brother, sister, relative, significant other, romantic partner, husband, wife, girlfriend and boyfriend

This anytime greeting makes the perfect romance card, family card, gratitude or thank you card, love card and thinking of you card. Printed on thick, textured paper stock with silver and gold foil accents