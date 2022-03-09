American Greetings Unicorn Paper Dinner Plates Perspective: front
American Greetings Unicorn Paper Dinner Plates Perspective: left
American Greetings Unicorn Paper Dinner Plates

40 ctUPC: 0008417285435
Product Details

Create more magic at your child’s birthday party! These brightly decorated dinner plates feature a pink birthday unicorn with a cupcake emblem soaring across a festive array of sprinkles. Pink and aqua stripes decorate the plate’s beveled rim. A sweet and stylish choice for your child’s party theme, large dinner plates will accommodate meals, sides and party snacks in perfect harmony. A great value for large parties, the package includes a total of 40 plates.

  • Measures 9 in. x 9 in.
  • Made in the USA
  • Festive dinner plates feature a birthday unicorn character and a colorful print with pink and aqua sprinkles and stripes.
  • Perfect American Greetings party supplies for a kid’s birthday party or Unicorn-themed party
  • 40 large round plates