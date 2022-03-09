Share wedding congrats and a meaningful moment with a Present Company wedding card by American Greetings. This bright and shiny design features a tiered wedding cake with neon orange ink and sparkling white glitter on a shimmering, aqua foil background. Thick, cotton-blend paper stock adds to the quality feel. When you’re ready to share the card, attach the unique seal to the outside of the envelope for a bonus sentiment. With so many amazing people in your life to celebrate, Present Company will keep you connected all year with just-right cards.

Envelope included and extra postage required

Front Message: Hope you have the kind of wedding day that makes you two look around and say, "Wow, life is good."

Inside Message: Especially your life together. Congratulations

This cake-themed greeting card by Present Company shares warmly worded wedding congratulations and features neon ink, white glitter and aqua foil embellishments.