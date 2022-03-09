Style up any celebration with on-trend wrapping paper! Pick your look—this fashion-forward, flat wrapping paper set includes three coordinating designs in big, bold stripes, polka dots and zigzags. Versatile color palettes in combinations of red, white, gold and silver make the gift wrap sheets perfect for holidays like Christmas and Valentine’s Day, and everyday events like birthdays, showers, graduations, congrats and more! Recyclable wrapping paper is made of quality, heavyweight paper that is easy to cut and nontransparent. Use the gift wrapping paper sheets on their own for a clean look or try gift-wrapping ideas that include tissue paper decorations, ribbons and bows (all sold separately). The flat, space-saving design is easy to store in your home gift packaging collection. Keep this stylish mix of patterns on hand for stunning gift presentations every time!

The multiple coordinating designs will add variety and style to your holiday wrapping!

Made with heavyweight paper that’s recyclable and assembled in the USA

Each sheet of flat wrapping paper measures 30 inches by 40 inches, 100 total square feet. Each wrapping paper sheet can wrap approximatley 2 shirt boxes that measure 14.75 inches x 9.5 inches x 1.88 inches. Total bundle wraps 24 shirt boxes!

Christmas, all-occasion and birthday wrapping paper set includes bold stripe, polka dot and zigzag patterns in red, white, gold and silver colors.

12 sheets of flat wrapping paper (3 designs, 4 sheets of each design)

