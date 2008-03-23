American Health Acerol Plus Berry Flavored Vitamin C Tablets 1000 mg
American Health's mega strength formula features the acerola berry, plus Citrus Bioflavonoids, Rose Hips and other nutrients known to work well with this essential ingredient.
- Natural Vitamin C Dietary Supplement
- Immune Health
- A Rich Source of Vitamin C
- Provides Antioxidant and Immune Support
- Vegetarian Formula
- Natural Berry Flavor
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Acerola , Rose Hips ( Rosa Canina ) ( Fruit ) , Proprietary Blend : ( Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex , Buckwheat ( Seed ) , Rutin , Hesperidin Complex ) , Stevia Extract ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) . Other Ingredients : Sucrose , Sorbitol , Fructose , Vegetable Cellulose , Natural Flavors , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Citric Acid , Carrageenan , Raspberry Puree , Silica , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Black Currant Powder .
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More