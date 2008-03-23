American Health Acerol Plus Berry Flavored Vitamin C Tablets 1000 mg Perspective: front
American Health Acerol Plus Berry Flavored Vitamin C Tablets 1000 mg Perspective: back
American Health Acerol Plus Berry Flavored Vitamin C Tablets 1000 mg Perspective: right
American Health Acerol Plus Berry Flavored Vitamin C Tablets 1000 mg Perspective: top
American Health Acerol Plus Berry Flavored Vitamin C Tablets 1000 mg

60 ctUPC: 0007663011152
Product Details

American Health's mega strength formula features the acerola berry, plus Citrus Bioflavonoids, Rose Hips and other nutrients known to work well with this essential ingredient.

  • Natural Vitamin C Dietary Supplement
  • Immune Health
  • A Rich Source of Vitamin C
  • Provides Antioxidant and Immune Support
  • Vegetarian Formula
  • Natural Berry Flavor

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg2%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Acerola , Rose Hips ( Rosa Canina ) ( Fruit ) , Proprietary Blend : ( Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex , Buckwheat ( Seed ) , Rutin , Hesperidin Complex ) , Stevia Extract ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) . Other Ingredients : Sucrose , Sorbitol , Fructose , Vegetable Cellulose , Natural Flavors , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Citric Acid , Carrageenan , Raspberry Puree , Silica , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Black Currant Powder .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
