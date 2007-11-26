American Health Blue Green Algae Capsules Perspective: front
American Health Blue Green Algae Capsules

Klamath Lake Blue Green Algae grows naturally in the clean, mineral-rich waters of Klamath Lake in Southern Oregon, a perfect environment to wildcraft this fresh water algae and ethically harvest it without the use of pesticides, fertilizers or chemicals. This extraordinary algae contains many beneficial phytonutrients plus the pigment called phycocyanin, responsible for the blue-green color of this natural, whole food nutrient.