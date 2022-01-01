Digestive issues require a serious response, and supplementing your diet with Digest HPE™ may help. Digest HPE™ is an intensive complex of 13 bio-active, naturally derived enzymes that aid in more thorough and efficient digestion, so you can feel better about the foods you eat. This advanced formula was specifically developed for those who may have occasional abdominal and intestinal discomfort, and are looking to improve their daily digestive health.

Enzymes help to break foods down to the molecular level so you can more readily absorb vitamins, nutrients and amino acids. Without adequate enzyme levels, undigested food simply passes through the gastrointestinal tract, which may produce occasional heart burn, sour stomach, gas, bloating and abdominal discomfort. Supplementing with Digest HPE™''s intensive strength enzyme complex is an easy option which may be beneficial for optimal digestive health.

Enzyme Importance

Enzymes are vital not only for the digestive process, but for overall health. They help protein break down into amino acids, carbohydrates into simple sugars and fat into fatty acids that your body absorbs as nutrients. However, we may not have all the essential enzymes we need for optimal digestion. In fact, enzyme production naturally decreases with age, which is why many individuals experience more frequent digestive issues as they get older.

Digest HPE™ contains 13 distinct, naturally derived protein, carbohydrate and fat-digesting enzymes including those not naturally produced by the body, such as Cellulase, Bromelain and Papain. Along with Amylase, Protease, Lipase and Lactase, these enzymes work at high-activity levels, providing advanced nutrient absorption benefits to the overall digestive process

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.