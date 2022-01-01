American Health Digest HPE™ Perspective: front
American Health Digest HPE™ Perspective: back
American Health Digest HPE™

90 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007663034711
Digestive issues require a serious response, and supplementing your diet with Digest HPE™ may help. Digest HPE™ is an intensive complex of 13 bio-active, naturally derived enzymes that aid in more thorough and efficient digestion, so you can feel better about the foods you eat. This advanced formula was specifically developed for those who may have occasional abdominal and intestinal discomfort, and are looking to improve their daily digestive health.

Enzymes help to break foods down to the molecular level so you can more readily absorb vitamins, nutrients and amino acids. Without adequate enzyme levels, undigested food simply passes through the gastrointestinal tract, which may produce occasional heart burn, sour stomach, gas, bloating and abdominal discomfort. Supplementing with Digest HPE™''s intensive strength enzyme complex is an easy option which may be beneficial for optimal digestive health.

Enzyme Importance

Enzymes are vital not only for the digestive process, but for overall health. They help protein break down into amino acids, carbohydrates into simple sugars and fat into fatty acids that your body absorbs as nutrients. However, we may not have all the essential enzymes we need for optimal digestion. In fact, enzyme production naturally decreases with age, which is why many individuals experience more frequent digestive issues as they get older.

Digest HPE™ contains 13 distinct, naturally derived protein, carbohydrate and fat-digesting enzymes including those not naturally produced by the body, such as Cellulase, Bromelain and Papain. Along with Amylase, Protease, Lipase and Lactase, these enzymes work at high-activity levels, providing advanced nutrient absorption benefits to the overall digestive process

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Amylase ( Carbohydrate , Enzyme ) , Protease ( Protein , Enzymes ) , Lipase ( Fat , Enzyme ) , Cellulase , Enzyme ( Fiber , Enzyme ) , Bromelain ( Protein , Enzyme ) , Papain ( Protein , Enzyme ) , Hemicellulase ( Fiber , Enzyme ) , Xylanase ( Fiber , Enzyme ) , Alpha Galactosidase ( Dairy , Enzyme ) , Invertase ( Carbohydrate , Enzyme ) , Lactose ( Dairy , Enzyme ) , Glucoamylase ( Starch , Enzyme ) , Beta Glucanase ( Fiber , Enzyme ) . Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose , Silica , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
