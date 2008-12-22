Ester-C® is a breakthrough patented formula supported with naturally occurring metabolites. Metabolites help enhance the absorption of Vitamin C by your white blood cells, an important part of your immune system. Ester-C®'s unique, chemical-free manufacturing process neutralizes pH making it non-acidic and gentle on the stomach. In a daily 1,000 dose, Ester-X® delivers the active immune system support and powerful antixoidant protection you can depend on. Added Citrus Bioflavonoids may help your body better absorb and utilize Vitamin C.

Gentle and Non-Acidic

Patented Vitamin C Formula

100% Vegetarian

24-Hour Immune Support

Suitable for Vegans

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.