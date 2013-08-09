American Health Ester-C 500mg Capsules Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

American Health Ester-C 500mg Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0007663016985
Purchase Options

Product Details

Ester-C® is a breakthrough patented Vitamin C formula supported wit naturally occurring metabolites. Metabolites help enhance the absorption of Vitamin C by your white blood cells, an important part of our immune system*. Ester-C® has a neutral pH, making it non-acidic and gentle on the stomach. In a daily 1,000 mg dose, Ester-C® delivers 24-hour immune support... so once a day is all you need.

  • Gentle and Non-Acidic
  • Patented Vitamin C Formula
  • 24 our Immune Support*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Vegetable Cellulose , Vegetable Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More