American Health Ester-C Capsules 500mg
Product Details
Ester-C® is a breakthrough patented Vitamin C formula supported with naturally occurring metabolites. Metabolites help enhance the absorption of Vitamin C by your white blood cells, an important part of your immune system*. Ester-C®'s unique, chemical-free manufacturing process neutralizes pH, making it non-acidic and gentle on the stomach. In a daily 1,000mg dose, Ester-C® delivers 24-hour immune support... so once a day is all you need.
- Gentle and Non-Acidic
- Patented Vitamin C
- 24 Hour Immune Support*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Vegetable Cellulose , Vegetable Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
