American Health Ester-C Citrus Bioflavonoids Vegetarian Capsules 500mg
Product Details
Ester-C® is a breakthrough patented formula supported with naturally occurring metabolites. Metabolites help enhance the absorption of Vitamin C by your white blood cells, an important part of your immune system*. Ester-C®'s unique, chemical-free manufacturing process neutralizes pH making it non-acidic and gentle on the stomach. In a daily 1,000 dose, Ester-X® delivers the active immune system support and powerful antioxidant protection you can depend on*. Added Citrus Bioflavonoids may help your body better absorb and utilize Vitamin C.
- Gentle and Non-Acidic
- Patented Vitamin C Formula
- 100% Vegetarian
- 24-Hour Immune Support*
- Suitable for Vegans
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex ( Citrus Limon ) ( Fruit ) , Sweet Orange , Tangerine , Lime , Lemon , Acerola , Rutin , Hesperidin Complex ( Citrus Spp . ) ( Fruit ) , Naturally Occurring Vitamin C Metabolites . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Vegetable Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
