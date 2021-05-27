American Health Ester-C® Effervescent Natural Lemon Lime Perspective: front
American Health Ester-C® Effervescent Natural Lemon Lime

1000 mg - 21 PacketsUPC: 0007663051267
Ester-C The Better Vitamin C®

Ester-C Effervescent Vitamin C Packets offer 24-hour immune support in a delicious, natural raspberry flavored formula. Just take one packet daily with 4-6 fl oz of water and you are good to go!

Patented Ester-C increases levels of Vitamin C in the body - getting into white blood cells (an important part of your immune system), and staying there longer than regular vitamin C. One serving daily of 1000 mg of Ester-C delivers 24-hour immune support and potent antioxidant activity...365 days a year.

The Ester-C Difference:

Clinically studied to stay in white blood cells longer than regular Vitamin C

Patented formula with 24/7 immune support

Once A Day Is All You Need

Taken once a day, Ester-C has your immune health covered. It supports circulation, is beneficial to joints and connective tissues, helps fight the premature aging of cells, and supports the basis for healthy skin. Helping to neutralize free radicals, Ester-C also aids in the nutritional absorption of iron and works with other nutrients to promote overall health. Along with essential vitamins, such a B-6 and B-12 to support energy metabolism and vital electrolytes to aid in metabolic hydration, Ester-C Effervescent Formula has got you covered. Now more than ever, trust your immune health to Ester-C.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
21.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg1710%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Antioxidant Health Proprietary Blend : Stevia Extract ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) , Quercetin , Alpha Lipoic Acid , Glycine , L-Aspartic Acid , N acetyl cysteine . Other Ingredients : Fructose , Maltodextrin , Malic Acid , Citric Acid , Natural Lemon Lime Flavor , Silica , Vegetable Cellulose .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More