Ester-C The Better Vitamin C®

Ester-C Effervescent Vitamin C Packets offer 24-hour immune support in a delicious, natural raspberry flavored formula. Just take one packet daily with 4-6 fl oz of water and you are good to go!

Patented Ester-C increases levels of Vitamin C in the body - getting into white blood cells (an important part of your immune system), and staying there longer than regular vitamin C. One serving daily of 1000 mg of Ester-C delivers 24-hour immune support and potent antioxidant activity...365 days a year.

The Ester-C Difference:

Clinically studied to stay in white blood cells longer than regular Vitamin C

Patented formula with 24/7 immune support

Once A Day Is All You Need

Taken once a day, Ester-C has your immune health covered. It supports circulation, is beneficial to joints and connective tissues, helps fight the premature aging of cells, and supports the basis for healthy skin. Helping to neutralize free radicals, Ester-C also aids in the nutritional absorption of iron and works with other nutrients to promote overall health. Along with essential vitamins, such a B-6 and B-12 to support energy metabolism and vital electrolytes to aid in metabolic hydration, Ester-C Effervescent Formula has got you covered. Now more than ever, trust your immune health to Ester-C.

