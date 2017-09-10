American Health Ester C Kid Stiks Grape Perspective: front
American Health Ester C Kid Stiks Grape Perspective: back
American Health Ester C Kid Stiks Grape

30 ctUPC: 0007663058887
Product Details

Ester-C Kidstiks are the super-easy way to support your child's immune health and help them get the essential nutritional support they need every day*...all in a delicious Grape flavored powder packet. Just mix one non-effervescent Kidstik with 4-6 fl oz of water and your youngster is good to go!

With Ester-C Kidstiks, you can be sure that behind every kid-lovin' serving is Ester-C, a patented Vitamin C formula. Ester-C supports immune health and delivers potent antioxidant benefits that growing bodies need.* Along with essential vitamins like b-6 and B-12 to naturally support energy metabolism*, vital electrolytes to aid in hydration*, and key minerals including Calcium and Magnesium to help build strong teeth and bones*...Ester-C Kidstiks have got your child covered...365 daysa year.

  • Ester-C The Better Vitamin C®
  • Multivitamin & Mineral Supplement
  • Gluten, Wheat & Dairy Free
  • Non-GMO
  • 30 Powder Packets
  • Groovy Grape Flavor

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Stevia Extract ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Malic Acid , Sodium Chloride , Grape Skin Extract ( Vitis vinifera ) , Silica , Beet Juice Color .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.