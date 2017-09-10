American Health Ester C Kid Stiks Grape
Product Details
Ester-C Kidstiks are the super-easy way to support your child's immune health and help them get the essential nutritional support they need every day*...all in a delicious Grape flavored powder packet. Just mix one non-effervescent Kidstik with 4-6 fl oz of water and your youngster is good to go!
With Ester-C Kidstiks, you can be sure that behind every kid-lovin' serving is Ester-C, a patented Vitamin C formula. Ester-C supports immune health and delivers potent antioxidant benefits that growing bodies need.* Along with essential vitamins like b-6 and B-12 to naturally support energy metabolism*, vital electrolytes to aid in hydration*, and key minerals including Calcium and Magnesium to help build strong teeth and bones*...Ester-C Kidstiks have got your child covered...365 daysa year.
- Ester-C The Better Vitamin C®
- Multivitamin & Mineral Supplement
- Gluten, Wheat & Dairy Free
- Non-GMO
- 30 Powder Packets
- Groovy Grape Flavor
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Stevia Extract ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) . Other Ingredients : Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Malic Acid , Sodium Chloride , Grape Skin Extract ( Vitis vinifera ) , Silica , Beet Juice Color .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More