American Health Ester-C Powder with Citrus Bioflavonoids Vegetarian Supplement

8 oz
Ester-C® is a breakthrough patented Vitamin C formula supported with naturally occurring metabolites. Metabolites help enhance the absorption of Vitamin C by your white blood cells, an important part of your immune system. Ester-C®'s unique, chemical-free manufacturing process neutralizes pH, making it non-acidic and gentle on the stomach. In a daily dose, Ester-C® delivers 24-hour immune support... so once a day is all you need. Added Citrus Bioflavonoids may help your body better absorb and utilize Vitamin C.

  • Gentle and Non-Acidic
  • Patented Vitamin C
  • 100% Vegetarian
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • 24 Hour Immune Support

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
83.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium235mg24%
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C1500mg2500%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex : Citrus Bioflavonoids ( , from : Lemon Peel ) ( Citrus Limon ) , Naturally Occurring Vitamin C Metabolites , .

