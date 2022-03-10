Ester-C® is a breakthrough patented Vitamin C formula supported with naturally occurring metabolites. Metabolites help enhance the absorption of Vitamin C by your white blood cells, an important part of your immune system. Ester-C®'s unique, chemical-free manufacturing process neutralizes pH, making it non-acidic and gentle on the stomach. In a daily dose, Ester-C® delivers 24-hour immune support... so once a day is all you need. Added Citrus Bioflavonoids may help your body better absorb and utilize Vitamin C.

Gentle and Non-Acidic

Patented Vitamin C

100% Vegetarian

Suitable for Vegans

24 Hour Immune Support

