American Health Ester-C Powder with Citrus Bioflavonoids Vegetarian Supplement
Product Details
Ester-C® is a breakthrough patented Vitamin C formula supported with naturally occurring metabolites. Metabolites help enhance the absorption of Vitamin C by your white blood cells, an important part of your immune system. Ester-C®'s unique, chemical-free manufacturing process neutralizes pH, making it non-acidic and gentle on the stomach. In a daily dose, Ester-C® delivers 24-hour immune support... so once a day is all you need. Added Citrus Bioflavonoids may help your body better absorb and utilize Vitamin C.
- Gentle and Non-Acidic
- Patented Vitamin C
- 100% Vegetarian
- Suitable for Vegans
- 24 Hour Immune Support
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex : Citrus Bioflavonoids ( , from : Lemon Peel ) ( Citrus Limon ) , Naturally Occurring Vitamin C Metabolites , .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
