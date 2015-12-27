Hover to Zoom
American Health Ester-C Urinary Tract Formula
90 CountUPC: 0007663029239
Product Details
The Ester-C Urinary Tract Formula Difference:
- Powerful Nutrition in a Once Daily Formula
- 24-Hour Immune Support of pH-neutral, non-acidic Ester-C
- 12:1 Concentrated Whole Food Cranberry Extract
- No Genetically Engineered or Modified Ingredients
- 100% Pure Ingredients
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) ( Fruit ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Dextrose , Silica , Vegetable Stearic Acid and Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
