Ester-C is a breakthrough patented Vitamin C formula supported with naturally-occurring metabolites. Metabolites help enhance the absorption of Vitamin C by your white blood cells, an important part of your immune system, Ester-C®'s unique, chemical-free manufacturing process neutralizers pH, making it non-acidic and gentle on the stomach. In a daily 1,000 mg dose, Ester-C® delivers 24-hour immune support... so once a day is all you need. Added Citrus Bioflavonoids ma help your body better absorb and utilize Vitamin C.

  • Gentle and Non-Acidic
  • Patented Vitamin C Formula
  • 100% Vegetarian
  • With Citrus Bioflavonoids
  • 24 Hour Immune Support

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Non GMO
Calcium110mg11%
Vitamin C1000mg1666.67%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Vegetable Cellulose, Vegetable Stearic Acid

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

