American Health Ester-C Vitamins 500mg
Product Details
Ester-C® is a breakthrough patented Vitamin C formula with naturally-occurring metabolites. Metabolites help enhance the absorption of Vitamin C by your white blood cells, an important part of your immune system. Ester-C® has a neutral pH, making it non-acidic and gentle on the stomach. In a daily 1,000mg dose, Ester-C® delivers 24-hour immune support... so once a day is all you need. Added Citrus Bioflavonoids may help our body better absorb and utilize Vitamin C.
- Gentle and Non-Acidic
- Patented Vitamin C Formula
- 24 Hour Immune Support
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin, Vegetable Cellulose, Vegetable Stearic Acid
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More