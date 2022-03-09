Ester-C® is a breakthrough patented Vitamin C formula with naturally-occurring metabolites. Metabolites help enhance the absorption of Vitamin C by your white blood cells, an important part of your immune system. Ester-C® has a neutral pH, making it non-acidic and gentle on the stomach. In a daily 1,000mg dose, Ester-C® delivers 24-hour immune support... so once a day is all you need. Added Citrus Bioflavonoids may help our body better absorb and utilize Vitamin C.

Gentle and Non-Acidic

Patented Vitamin C Formula

24 Hour Immune Support

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

