American Health Ester-C Vitamins Tablets 1000 Mg
Product Details
Ester-C® is a breakthrough patented Vitamin C formula supported with naturally occurring metabolites. Metabolites help enhance the absorption of Vitamin C by your white blood cells, an important part of your immune system. Ester-C® has a neutral pH, making it non-acidic and gentle on the stomach. In a daily 1,000mg dose, Ester-C® delivers 24-hour immune support... so once a day is all you need. Added Citrus Bioflavonoids may help your body better absorb and utilize Vitamin C.
- Gentle and Non-Acidic
- Patented Vitamin C Formula
- 100% Vegetarian
- 1000mg with Citrus Bioflavonoids
- 24 Hour Immune Support
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Cellulose , Calcium Silicate , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Citrus Bioflavonoids ( Citrus Sinensis ) ( Fruit ) , Orange , Tangerine , Lime , Lemon , Acerola , Rutin , Hesperidin Complex ( Fruit ) .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
