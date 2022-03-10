American Health Ester-C with Citrus Bioflavonoids Tablets 500 mg
Product Details
Ester-C® is a breakthrough patented formula supported with naturally occurring metabolites. Metabolites help enhance the absorption of Vitamin C by your white blood cells, an important part of your immune system. Ester-C®''s unique, chemical-free manufacturing process neutralizes pH making it non-acidic and gentle on the stomach. In a daily 1,000 dose, Ester-X® delivers the active immune system support and powerful antixoidant protection you can depend on. Added Citrus Bioflavonoids may help your body better absorb and utilize Vitamin C.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex , Citrus Bioflavonoids ( Citrus Spp . ) ( Peel and Fruit ) , Sweet Orange , Tangerine , Lime , Lemon , Acerola Extract , Rutin , Hesperidin Complex ( Citrus Spp . ) ( Peel ) , Naturally Occurring Vitamin C Metabolites . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Calcium Silicate , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Natural Palm Leaf Glaze
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
