American Health Ester-C with Citrus Bioflavonoids Tablets 500 mg Perspective: front
American Health Ester-C with Citrus Bioflavonoids Tablets 500 mg

450 ctUPC: 0007663016956
Ester-C® is a breakthrough patented formula supported with naturally occurring metabolites. Metabolites help enhance the absorption of Vitamin C by your white blood cells, an important part of your immune system. Ester-C®''s unique, chemical-free manufacturing process neutralizes pH making it non-acidic and gentle on the stomach. In a daily 1,000 dose, Ester-X® delivers the active immune system support and powerful antixoidant protection you can depend on. Added Citrus Bioflavonoids may help your body better absorb and utilize Vitamin C.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
225.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex , Citrus Bioflavonoids ( Citrus Spp . ) ( Peel and Fruit ) , Sweet Orange , Tangerine , Lime , Lemon , Acerola Extract , Rutin , Hesperidin Complex ( Citrus Spp . ) ( Peel ) , Naturally Occurring Vitamin C Metabolites . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Calcium Silicate , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Natural Palm Leaf Glaze

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

