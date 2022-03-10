American Health Evening Primrose Oil Softgels 500 mg Twin Pack Perspective: front
American Health Evening Primrose Oil Softgels 500 mg Twin Pack

2 pk / 50 ctUPC: 0007663003631
Product Details

For centuries, women of all ages have depended on the reliability of Evening Primrose Oil. EPO contains one of the richest sources of Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA – 45 mg per serving), a fatty acid not commonly found in food. Popular with women of all ages, EPO helps provide nutritional support for women with PMS.* The EPO used for Royal Brittany™ is 100% natural, cold pressed, and is void of Hexane and all other solvent residue. Royal Brittany’s™ EPO assures quality, reliability, and purity.

  • Helps Promote Women's Health*
  • 100% Pure Solvent Free
  • 500mg - 45mg GLA (9%)

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.05g
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
evening primrose oil ( Seed ) , Linoleic Acid ( LA ) , Gamma Linolenic Acid ( GLA ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
