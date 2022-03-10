American Health Evening Primrose Oil Softgels 500 mg Twin Pack
Product Details
For centuries, women of all ages have depended on the reliability of Evening Primrose Oil. EPO contains one of the richest sources of Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA – 45 mg per serving), a fatty acid not commonly found in food. Popular with women of all ages, EPO helps provide nutritional support for women with PMS.* The EPO used for Royal Brittany™ is 100% natural, cold pressed, and is void of Hexane and all other solvent residue. Royal Brittany’s™ EPO assures quality, reliability, and purity.
- Helps Promote Women's Health*
- 100% Pure Solvent Free
- 500mg - 45mg GLA (9%)
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
evening primrose oil ( Seed ) , Linoleic Acid ( LA ) , Gamma Linolenic Acid ( GLA ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
