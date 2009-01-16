American Health Papaya Enzyme Chewable Tablets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
American Health Papaya Enzyme Chewable Tablets Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

American Health Papaya Enzyme Chewable Tablets

250 ctUPC: 0007663050104
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our famous blend is the perfect "after meal" supplement for helping maintain daily digestive health.* We combine the finest quality of freshly ripened Papaya fruit with papain, amylase and protease enzymes. Take this delicious digestive aid regularly to promote gastrointestinal wellness.*

  • Vegetarian Formula

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.