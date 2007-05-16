American Health's famous blend is the perfect "after meal" supplement to help support and maintain daily digestive health.* American Health combines the finest quality of freshly ripened Papaya fruit with papain, amylase and protease enzymes, which aid in the digestion of proteins and carbohydrates, while encouraging proper nutrient absorption.This formula offers the ideal choice to help with inefficient digestion. Take this delicious, natural papaya enzyme regularly to promote gastrointestinal wellness.*

The "After Meal" Supplement®

Natural Digestive Enzyme Support*

Promotes Nutrient Absorption

Vegetarian Formula

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.