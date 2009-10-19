American Health Papaya Enzyme with Chlorophyll Chewable Tablets Perspective: front
American Health Papaya Enzyme with Chlorophyll Chewable Tablets

600 ctUPC: 0007663050305
Product Details

American Health'sfamous blend with Chlorophyll is the perfect "after meal" supplement to help support and maintain daily digestive health.* American Healthcombines the finest quality of freshly ripened Papaya fruit with papain, amylase and protease enzymes which aid in the digestion of proteins and carbohydrates, while encouraging proper nutrient absorption.This formula offers the ideal choice to help withinefficient digestion.* Take this delicious natural papaya enzyme regularly to promote gastrointestinal wellness while helping to reduce bad taste and sweeten breath.*

  • The "after meal" Supplement®
  • Natural Digestive Enzyme Support*
  • Promotes Nutrient Absorption
  • Vegetarian Formula

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
200.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.5g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Papain ( , from : Carica Papaya ) ( Fruit ) , Protease ( , from : Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Alpha amylase ( , from : Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Papaya Fruit ( Carica Papaya ) , Chlorophyll ( , from : Alfalfa ) . Other Ingredients : Sucrose , Calcium Carbonate , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Corn Starch , Papaya Flavor , Date Powder , Fructose .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
