American Health Papaya Enzyme with Chlorophyll Chewable Tablets
Product Details
American Health'sfamous blend with Chlorophyll is the perfect "after meal" supplement to help support and maintain daily digestive health.* American Healthcombines the finest quality of freshly ripened Papaya fruit with papain, amylase and protease enzymes which aid in the digestion of proteins and carbohydrates, while encouraging proper nutrient absorption.This formula offers the ideal choice to help withinefficient digestion.* Take this delicious natural papaya enzyme regularly to promote gastrointestinal wellness while helping to reduce bad taste and sweeten breath.*
- The "after meal" Supplement®
- Natural Digestive Enzyme Support*
- Promotes Nutrient Absorption
- Vegetarian Formula
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Papain ( , from : Carica Papaya ) ( Fruit ) , Protease ( , from : Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Alpha amylase ( , from : Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Papaya Fruit ( Carica Papaya ) , Chlorophyll ( , from : Alfalfa ) . Other Ingredients : Sucrose , Calcium Carbonate , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Corn Starch , Papaya Flavor , Date Powder , Fructose .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More