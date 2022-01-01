American Health Probiotic Kidstiks Unflavored Powder Packets Perspective: front
American Health Probiotic Kidstiks Unflavored Powder Packets

30 ctUPC: 0007663065625
What parent doesn't try to do the best for their children...taking care every day to give them what they need to keep them healthy and happy. Our first line of defense can be making sure we give daily support for our children's immune health. Probiotics can be a great help. They provide a source of good bacteria, the wholesome kind children need to contribute to positive microflora in their body.* With 70% of immune cells located in the digestive system, he challenge isn't getting probiotics to work - it's getting children to take them!

American Health's Probiotic Kidstiks™ make it super-easy because they have no flavor, and will blend completely into foods and beverages. Your child will never taste them...and never know that they are there. Just sprinkle one complete packet of this super fine powder on cool food or mix into a cool beverage and your child is good to go!

With Probiotics Kidstiks every packet delivers a kid-healthy serving of 5 billion, scientifically developed multi-strain cultures.* All with guaranteed potency through expiration. With guaranteed potency you know the strength is maintained through the last day on the box. And, because these probiotics were especially selected for children, they are friendly for kiddie tummies too. Probiotic Kidstiks - the perfect way to support your child's immune system with just one easy sprinkle a day.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Probiotic Kidstiks Proprietary Blend : Other Ingredients : Fructooligosaccharides ( Prebiotic ) , Potato Starch .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

