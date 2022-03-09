For centuries, women of all ages have depended on the reliability of Evening Primrose Oil. EPO contains one of the richest sources of Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA – 117 mg per serving), a fatty acid not commonly found in food. Popular with women of all ages, EPO helps provide nutritional support for women with PMS.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.