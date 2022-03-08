American Health Royal Brittany Evening Primrose Oil Softgels 500mg
Product Details
For centuries, women of all ages have depended on the reliability of Evening Primrose Oil. EPO contains one of the richest sources of Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA-45mg per serving), a fatty acid not made by the body and not commonly found in food. Popular with women of all ages, EPO helps provide nutritional support for women with PMS.* Royal Brittany EPO is the best product of its kind on the market. The EPO use for Royal Brittany is 100% natural, cold pressed, organically cultivated on protected, pesticide-free growing fields and is void of Hexane and all other solvent residue. Royal Brittany EPO assures quality, reliability, and purity. The consistency of potency is guaranteed by assay.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
evening primrose oil ( Seed ) , Linoleic Acid ( LA ) , Gamma Linolenic Acid ( GLA ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
