For centuries, women of all ages have depended on the reliability of Evening Primrose Oil. EPO contains one of the richest sources of Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA-45mg per serving), a fatty acid not made by the body and not commonly found in food. Popular with women of all ages, EPO helps provide nutritional support for women with PMS.* Royal Brittany EPO is the best product of its kind on the market. The EPO use for Royal Brittany is 100% natural, cold pressed, organically cultivated on protected, pesticide-free growing fields and is void of Hexane and all other solvent residue. Royal Brittany EPO assures quality, reliability, and purity. The consistency of potency is guaranteed by assay.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.