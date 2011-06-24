American Health Super Acerola Plus Chewable Wafers
Product Details
Super Chewable Acerola Plus is a naturally delicious Vitamin C supplement which provides powerful immune support along with antioxidant benefits to help protect against free radical damage and the premature aging of cells. Our award-winning formula for best taste features the acerola berry, one of the most potent sources of Vitamin C available from nature, plus Citrus Bioflavonoids, Rose hips and other nutrients known to work well with this essential ingredient.
- A Rich Source of Vitamin C
- Provides Antioxidant and Immune Support
- Vegetarian Formula
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Acerola , Citrus Bioflavonoids ( Citrus Spp . ) ( Peel ) , Rose Hips ( Rosa Canina ) ( Fruit ) , Hesperidin Complex ( Citrus Spp . ) ( Peel ) , Rutin , Buckwheat ( Fagopyrum Esculentum ) ( Seed ) , Stevia Extract ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) . Other Ingredients : Sucrose , Sorbitol , Fructose , Vegetable Cellulose , Natural Flavors , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Citric Acid , Carrageenan , Raspberry Puree , Silica , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Black Currant Powder .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
