American Health Super Acerola Plus Chewable Wafers Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
American Health Super Acerola Plus Chewable Wafers Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
American Health Super Acerola Plus Chewable Wafers Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

American Health Super Acerola Plus Chewable Wafers

100 ctUPC: 0007663011103
Purchase Options

Product Details

Super Chewable Acerola Plus is a naturally delicious Vitamin C supplement which provides powerful immune support along with antioxidant benefits to help protect against free radical damage and the premature aging of cells. Our award-winning formula for best taste features the acerola berry, one of the most potent sources of Vitamin C  available from nature, plus Citrus Bioflavonoids, Rose hips and other nutrients known to work well with this essential ingredient.

  • A Rich Source of Vitamin C
  • Provides Antioxidant and Immune Support
  • Vegetarian Formula

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg833%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Acerola , Citrus Bioflavonoids ( Citrus Spp . ) ( Peel ) , Rose Hips ( Rosa Canina ) ( Fruit ) , Hesperidin Complex ( Citrus Spp . ) ( Peel ) , Rutin , Buckwheat ( Fagopyrum Esculentum ) ( Seed ) , Stevia Extract ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) . Other Ingredients : Sucrose , Sorbitol , Fructose , Vegetable Cellulose , Natural Flavors , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Citric Acid , Carrageenan , Raspberry Puree , Silica , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Black Currant Powder .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More