Super Chewable Acerola Plus® is a naturally delicious vitamin C supplement which provides powerful immune support along with antioxidant benefits to help protect against free radical damage and the premature aging of cells. Our award-winning formula for best taste features the acerola berry, one of the most potent sources of vitamin C available form nature, plus Citrus Bioflavonoids, Rose Hips and other nutrients known to work well with this essential ingredient.

A Rich Source of Vitamin C

Provides Antioxidant and Immune Support

Vegetarian Formula

Immune Health

