Super Chewable Acerola Plus® is a naturally delicious vitamin C supplement which provides powerful immune support along with antioxidant benefits to help protect against free radical damage and the premature aging of cells. Our award-winning formula for best taste features the acerola berry, one of the most potent sources of vitamin C available form nature, plus Citrus Bioflavonoids, Rose Hips and other nutrients known to work well with this essential ingredient.

  • A Rich Source of Vitamin C
  • Provides Antioxidant and Immune Support
  • Vegetarian Formula
  • Immune Health

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
300.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Acerola , Citrus Bioflavonoids , Rose Hips , Hesperidin Complex , Rutin , Buckwheat , Stevia Extract ( Stevia rebaudiana ) ( Leaf ) . Other Ingredients : Sucrose , Sorbitol , Fructose , Vegetable Cellulose , Natural Flavors , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Citric Acid , Carrageenan , Raspberry Puree , Silica , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Black Currant Powder .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

