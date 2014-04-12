American Health Chewable Super Papaya Enzyme Plus is an advanced, more powerful digestive supplement. The after meal supplement features 100% natural enzymes and may be especially helpful when looking for a higher level of support. Each serving delivers 15 mg of delicious papaya fruit with well-known enzymes, including papain, protease, amylase and bromelain, which may help improve the absorption of food and protein digestion. Peppermint and chlorophyll are added to refresh taste and sweeten breath.

The "After Meal" Supplement

Natural Digestive Enzyme Support*

Promotes Nutrient Absorption*

High-Potency Formula

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.