American Health Super Papaya Enzyme Plus Chewable Tablets
90 ctUPC: 0007663050203
American Health Chewable Super Papaya Enzyme Plus is an advanced, more powerful digestive supplement. The after meal supplement features 100% natural enzymes and may be especially helpful when looking for a higher level of support. Each serving delivers 15 mg of delicious papaya fruit with well-known enzymes, including papain, protease, amylase and bromelain, which may help improve the absorption of food and protein digestion. Peppermint and chlorophyll are added to refresh taste and sweeten breath.
- The "After Meal" Supplement
- Natural Digestive Enzyme Support*
- Promotes Nutrient Absorption*
- High-Potency Formula
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.