An advanced, more powerful digestive aid,AmericanHealth's award winning "after meal" supplement contains 100% natural enzymes and may be especially helpful when looking for a higher level of support to help with inefficient digestion. Each serving contains 15 mg of delicious papaya fruit fortified with well-known enzymes, including papain, protease, amylase and bromelain, which encourages proper nutrient absorption and aids in the digestion of proteins, carbohydrates and fats.* Peppermint and Chlorophyll are added to help reduce bad taste and sweeten breath.

The "after meal" Supplement®

Natural Digestive Enzyme Support*

Promotes Nutrient Absorption*

High Potency Formula

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.