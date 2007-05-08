American Health Super Papaya Enzyme Plus Chewable Tablets Perspective: front
180 ctUPC: 0007663050204
An advanced, more powerful digestive aid,AmericanHealth's award winning "after meal" supplement contains 100% natural enzymes and may be especially helpful when looking for a higher level of support to help with inefficient digestion. Each serving contains 15 mg of delicious papaya fruit fortified with well-known enzymes, including papain, protease, amylase and bromelain, which encourages proper nutrient absorption and aids in the digestion of proteins, carbohydrates and fats.* Peppermint and Chlorophyll are added to help reduce bad taste and sweeten breath.

  • The "after meal" Supplement®
  • Natural Digestive Enzyme Support*
  • Promotes Nutrient Absorption*
  • High Potency Formula

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.