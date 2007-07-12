American Health TAM Herbal Laxative Tablets
Product Details
TAM® herbal laxativeformula features Cascara Sagrada, an herb traditionally used to help ease occasional constipation and promote regularity, naturally.* this gentle yet effective formula also delivers the holistic benefits of Senna and all natural herbs. TAM® contains no harsh synthetics, so you can be assured of efficient cleansing support when you need it most.
- Supports Regularity*
- Vegetarian Formula
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cascara Sagrada ( Rhamnus purshiana ) ( Bark ) , Senna Extract ( Cassia Angustifolia ) Leaf of : Sennosides ) , Herbal Proprietary Blend : Contains : Fennel Seed , Licorice Root , Uva Ursi Leaves . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Dicalcium Phosphate , Silica , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
