Product Details

TAM® herbal laxativeformula features Cascara Sagrada, an herb traditionally used to help ease occasional constipation and promote regularity, naturally.* this gentle yet effective formula also delivers the holistic benefits of Senna and all natural herbs. TAM® contains no harsh synthetics, so you can be assured of efficient cleansing support when you need it most.

  • Supports Regularity*
  • Vegetarian Formula

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
125.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Cascara Sagrada ( Rhamnus purshiana ) ( Bark ) , Senna Extract ( Cassia Angustifolia ) Leaf of : Sennosides ) , Herbal Proprietary Blend : Contains : Fennel Seed , Licorice Root , Uva Ursi Leaves . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Dicalcium Phosphate , Silica , Vegetable Stearic Acid , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
