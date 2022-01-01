The AMW 810 makes the perfect kitchen pal. Its durable and user friendly design makes everyday kitchen measuring quick and very easy. The backlit LCD display helps make the numbers viewable and easy to read. This scale offers diversity with functionality. Use the bowl to weigh your ingredients or remove the bowl and place your items directly on the weighing surface. Need more surface - Take it one step further. Using the tare feature will give you that extra control to use a larger flat surface for additional weighing surface. Clean up is easy and a snap; the sturdy and durable bowl is dishwasher safe. Want grams or pounds - Change modes with a click of a switch. Removable bowl Tare feature Backlit Display Simple 2-key operation 2 Weighing Modes lb g