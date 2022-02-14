The AMW Series is a great durable and compact pocket scale for those who are seeking the on the go high-tech portable scale. The backlit LCD display helps make the numbers viewable and easy to read. The intuitive protective cover provides protection for the scale. With the smooth stainless steel weighing surface clean up is easy. Push buttons on the scale give you full control such as: switching modes grams ounces troy ounces pennyweights and tarring. This checkbook size scale offers great range from 600 grams to as little as 0.1 of a gram. 600g Capacity 0.1g Resolution Backlit LCD Flip-open lid protects the delicate weighing surface. Great for precision weighing on the go. Reads in g oz ozt and dwt Stainless steel weighing platform.