Americana by Elite 3-in-1 Multifunctional Breakfast Center - Blue

1 ctUPC: 0071705612833
Start your morning right with the Americana 3-in-1 Multifunction Breakfast Center. Enjoy freshly brewed coffee, toast and eggs all while saving you countertop space and energy. This compact unit features a Toaster Oven with a 15 minute timer control and indicator light, a 4-cup capacity coffeemaker with a reusable filter and a 5.7" frying griddle perfect for frying eggs and other breakfast foods. With its compact design, clean up is easy and storage is no-fuss.

  • 15 minute timer
  • Indicator light
  • 500 Watts
  • 4 Cup capacity
  • Reusable coffee filter
  • Pause 'N Serve anti-drip feature
  • 650 Watts
  • 57" x 53" frying griddle
  • Uses energy and heat from toaster oven
  • Perfect for frying eggs and other breakfast foods
  • Weight: 8.73 lbs