Americana by Elite 3-in-1 Multifunctional XL Breakfast Center - Blue
1 ctUPC: 0071705612832
Product Details
Start your morning right with the Americana 3-in-1 Multifunction Breakfast Center. Enjoy freshly brewed coffee, toast and eggs all while saving you countertop space and energy. This compact unit features a Toaster Oven with 2 slice capacity, a 15 minute timer control and indicator light, a 4-cup capacity coffeemaker with a reusable filter and a 9.5" x 6"" frying griddle perfect for frying eggs and other breakfast foods. With its compact design, clean up is easy and storage is no-fuss.
- 15 minute timer
- Indicator light
- 500 Watts
- 2 slice capacity
- 4 Cup capacity
- Reusable coffee filter
- Pause 'N Serve anti-drip feature
- 650 Watts
- Uses energy and heat from toaster oven
- Perfect for frying eggs and other breakfast foods
- Weight: 11.09 lbs