Start your morning right with the Americana 3-in-1 Multifunction Breakfast Center. Enjoy freshly brewed coffee, toast and eggs all while saving you countertop space and energy. This compact unit features a Toaster Oven with 2 slice capacity, a 15 minute timer control and indicator light, a 4-cup capacity coffeemaker with a reusable filter and a 9.5" x 6"" frying griddle perfect for frying eggs and other breakfast foods. With its compact design, clean up is easy and storage is no-fuss.

15 minute timer

Indicator light

500 Watts

2 slice capacity

4 Cup capacity

Reusable coffee filter

Pause 'N Serve anti-drip feature

650 Watts

Uses energy and heat from toaster oven

Perfect for frying eggs and other breakfast foods

Weight: 11.09 lbs