Amore Anchovy Paste
1.6 ozUPC: 0007224827158
Product Details
Amore Anchovy Paste is made from only the highest quality anchovies, harvested from the Mediterranean Sea at their peak of freshness.
- All Natural
- Product of Italy
- Non-GMO Verified
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1370mg59.57%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium195mg15%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Anchovies, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
