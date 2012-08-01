Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tbsp (15 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 25

% Daily value*

Total Fat 2g 2.56% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 1370mg 59.57%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 2g

Calcium 195mg 15%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%