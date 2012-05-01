Hover to Zoom
Amore® Tomato Paste
4.5 ozUPC: 0007224821323
Product Details
AMORE imported Tomato paste uses only the highest quality ingredients in this premium paste. Our Italian chefs capture and seal the intense flavor into each tube.
- Use as a base for many pasta sauce varieties.
- Provides bold flavor and bright color to stews, soups and casseroles.
- Combine with Amore Garlic and Herb Pastes, olive oil, cream, parmesan cheese and vodka for an incredible pink vodka sauce.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein1g
Calcium15mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
