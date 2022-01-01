You're a hula ballerina! Hibiscus Hula Tutu features layers of tulle. The comfortable stretch waistband is adorned with colorful flower accents for a Hawaiian-inspired look. Perfect for a Hawaiian barbecue or luau, this bright tutu for kids ensures hip-shaking fun in the sun!

. Tulle construction. Fabric flower detail. Elastic waistband. One size fits most child girls. Color - Rainbow. Dimension - 13.3 L x 9 W x 3.4 H in.. Item Weight - 0.3 lbs.