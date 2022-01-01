Your child is sure to breathe fire on Halloween when he has this Child Deadly Dragon Costume to give him some extra heat! This dragon bodysuit is perfect for any kid who loves How To Train Your Dragon. When he sees himself in the mirror with this dragon mask on, hes going to feel like he really has transformed into a deadly and fierce dragon, ready to steal a princess and collect a hoard of treasure!

Boys.Child.Game of Thrones.Dragons.Extra Large.1" H x 1" W x 1" L.1 lbs