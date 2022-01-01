Amscan New Year 'Pop The Bubbly' Plastic Champagne Glasses - Pack of 16 Perspective: front
Amscan New Year 'Pop The Bubbly' Plastic Champagne Glasses - Pack of 16

Give a fancy speech at your next party without the hassle of breakable crystal champagne flutes when you toast with our Pop The Bubbly Champagne Flutes. Each flute features a "Pop The Bubbly" message in a shiny gold font. This clear champagne flute is great for New Year's Eve, weddings and any party on a budget to substitute for fancy crystal stemware.

Features. Not suitable for boiling hot liquids. Not dishwasher or microwave safe. New year pop the bubbly plastic champagne glasses. Pack of 16Specifications. Imprint: Pop The Bubbly. Material: Plastic. Dimension: 2.625" H x 8.5" W x 2.625" L. Weight: 0.75 lbs

 