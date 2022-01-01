Give a fancy speech at your next party without the hassle of breakable crystal champagne flutes when you toast with our Cheers Champagne Flutes. This clear champagne flute is great for New Year's Eve, weddings and any party on a budget to substitute for fancy crystal stemware. Show off your creative DIY skills by using these flutes to create party favors, dessert shooters or tabletop centerpieces.

. Not suitable for boiling hot liquids. Not dishwasher or microwave safe. New year silver cheers plastic champagne glasses. Pack of 8Cheers.Plastic.2.625" H x 8.5" W x 2.625" L.1.05 lbs