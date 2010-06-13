Hover to Zoom
Amy & Brian Coconut Juice With Lime
17.5 fl ozUPC: 0072133282008
Product Details
You are active, energetic, get things done. This Coconut Juice With Lime is made from fresh coconuts, never from concentrate non-gmo, all natural nothing artificial tastes good, refreshing, nourishing. Like you, we just want to be better!
- Be Better
- Great Taste
- No Preservatives
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1.52%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Coconut Water, Lime Juice
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible