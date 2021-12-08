Hover to Zoom
Amy's Brown Rice Black-Eyed Peas and Veggies Bowl Frozen Meal
9 ozUPC: 0004227200164
- Convenient and easy to prepare, simply heat and serve!
- Made with fluffy, organic brown rice and slow-simmered black-eyed peas
- Non-GMO
- Dairy and Lactose Free
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Certified Kosher
- Tree Nut Free
- Other ingredients include a delicious mixture of organic broccoli and carrots in a ginger sauce
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bowl (255 g)
Amount per serving
Calories300
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g16.92%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium580mg24.17%
Total Carbohydrate38g12.67%
Dietary Fiber8g32%
Sugar5g
Protein11g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A1500Number of International Units30%
Vitamin C15mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
(Vegan): Organic Brown Rice, Filtered Water, Organic Black-eyed Peas, Organic Broccoli, Organic Mushrooms, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Carrots, Organic Onions, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Tamari (Water, Organic Soybeans, Organic Alcohol [To Preserve Freshness], Salt), Organic Cilantro, Organic Ginger, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Spices
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
