Ingredients

Cheese Ravioli (Ricotta Cheese [Pasteurized Whey, Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Vinegar, Salt], Organic Unbleached Wheat Flour, Organic Durum Wheat Flour, Water, Organic Semolina Flour, Organic Vital Wheat Gluten, Parmesan Cheese [Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Honey, Basil, Sea Salt), Organic Tomato Puree, Filtered Water, Organic Onions, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Basil, Organic Butter (Organic Cream, Salt), Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Black Pepper

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More