Amy's Cheese Ravioli with Sauce Bowl Perspective: front
Amy's Cheese Ravioli with Sauce Bowl Perspective: back
Amy's Cheese Ravioli with Sauce Bowl Perspective: right
Amy's Cheese Ravioli with Sauce Bowl Perspective: top
Amy's Cheese Ravioli with Sauce Bowl

9.5 ozUPC: 0004227200165
Product Details

Benefits:

  • Non-GMO, Certified Kosher, Soy Free and Tree Nut Free
  • Made with organic ravioli pasta, delicately seasoned cheese and Italian-style tomato sauce
  • Convenient and easy to prepare, simply heat and serve
  • Comfort food made with high-quality organic ingredients

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bowl (269 g)
Amount per serving
Calories340
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium680mg29.57%
Total Carbohydrate48g17.45%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar6g
Protein12g
Calcium150mg10%
Iron1.7mg10%
Potassium410mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cheese Ravioli (Ricotta Cheese [Pasteurized Whey, Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Vinegar, Salt], Organic Unbleached Wheat Flour, Organic Durum Wheat Flour, Water, Organic Semolina Flour, Organic Vital Wheat Gluten, Parmesan Cheese [Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Honey, Basil, Sea Salt), Organic Tomato Puree, Filtered Water, Organic Onions, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Basil, Organic Butter (Organic Cream, Salt), Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Black Pepper

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.