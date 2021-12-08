Ingredients

(Vegan): Filtered Water, Organic Rice, Organic Pinto Beans, Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Corn Tortillas (Organic White Corn Cooked in Water With A Trace of Lime), Organic Corn, Organic Onions, Organic Bell Peppers, Organic Zucchini, Organic Tofu (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride), Organic Black Beans, Expeller Pressed High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Organic Sweet Rice Flour, Spices, Sea Salt, Organic Tapioca Starch, Olives, Organic Garlic, Organic Green Chiles, Chives

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More