10 ozUPC: 0004227200051
  • Hand-rolled, organic corn tortilla with plenty of organic black beans and vegetables
  • Covered with our traditional Mexican-style enchilada sauce
  • Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Certified Kosher, Vegan, Dairy and Lactose Free, and Tree Nut Free
  • Convenient and easy to prepare, simply heat and serve

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1meal (284 g)
Amount per serving
Calories320
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium740mg30.83%
Total Carbohydrate53g17.67%
Dietary Fiber9g36%
Sugar4g
Protein9g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A1000Number of International Units20%
Vitamin C18mg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

(Vegan): Filtered Water, Organic Rice, Organic Pinto Beans, Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Corn Tortillas (Organic White Corn Cooked in Water With A Trace of Lime), Organic Corn, Organic Onions, Organic Bell Peppers, Organic Zucchini, Organic Tofu (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride), Organic Black Beans, Expeller Pressed High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Organic Sweet Rice Flour, Spices, Sea Salt, Organic Tapioca Starch, Olives, Organic Garlic, Organic Green Chiles, Chives

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

