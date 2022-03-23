Ingredients

ORGANIC TOMATO PURÉE, PART-SKIM MOZZARELLA CHEESE (PASTEURIZED PART-SKIM MILK, CULTURE, SALT, ENZYMES), FILTERED WATER, ORGANIC TAPIOCA STARCH, ORGANIC SPINACH, ORGANIC BROCCOLI, ORGANIC CAULIFLOWER, ORGANIC SWEET POTATOES, ORGANIC BROWN RICE FLOUR, ORGANIC POTATO STARCH, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, ORGANIC POTATO FLOUR, FETA CHEESE (PASTEURIZED MILK, CULTURE, SALT, ENZYMES), ORGANIC ONIONS, ORGANIC TOFU (FILTERED WATER, ORGANIC SOYBEANS, MAGNESIUM CHLORIDE), ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, PSYLLIUM, ORGANIC GARLIC, SEA SALT, ORGANIC BASIL, BAKING POWDER (CALCIUM PHOSPHATE, BAKING SODA, CORNSTARCH), ORGANIC FLAX SEED MEAL, YEAST, ORGANIC HONEY, BLACK PEPPER, SPICES

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

