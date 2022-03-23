Amy's Gluten Free Veggie Crust Spinach Pizza Perspective: front
Amy's Gluten Free Veggie Crust Spinach Pizza Perspective: left
Amy's Gluten Free Veggie Crust Spinach Pizza Perspective: right
Amy's Gluten Free Veggie Crust Spinach Pizza

12 ozUPC: 0004227201328
Located in AISLE 28

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/3 Pizza
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23%
Saturated Fat4.5g23%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0g0%
Sodium580mg24%
Total Carbohydrate33g11%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar3g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
ORGANIC TOMATO PURÉE, PART-SKIM MOZZARELLA CHEESE (PASTEURIZED PART-SKIM MILK, CULTURE, SALT, ENZYMES), FILTERED WATER, ORGANIC TAPIOCA STARCH, ORGANIC SPINACH, ORGANIC BROCCOLI, ORGANIC CAULIFLOWER, ORGANIC SWEET POTATOES, ORGANIC BROWN RICE FLOUR, ORGANIC POTATO STARCH, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, ORGANIC POTATO FLOUR, FETA CHEESE (PASTEURIZED MILK, CULTURE, SALT, ENZYMES), ORGANIC ONIONS, ORGANIC TOFU (FILTERED WATER, ORGANIC SOYBEANS, MAGNESIUM CHLORIDE), ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, PSYLLIUM, ORGANIC GARLIC, SEA SALT, ORGANIC BASIL, BAKING POWDER (CALCIUM PHOSPHATE, BAKING SODA, CORNSTARCH), ORGANIC FLAX SEED MEAL, YEAST, ORGANIC HONEY, BLACK PEPPER, SPICES

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
