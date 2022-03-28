Hover to Zoom
Amy's® Macaroni & Cheese Frozen Meal
9 ozUPC: 0004227200030
Amy's - We love to Cook for you!
- Made with our house-made organic elbow macaroni and smothered in a smooth, creamy Cheddar cheese sauce
- Delicious, classic favorite for both kids and adults
- Non-GMO, certified Kosher, soy and tree nut free, and suitable for vegetarian diets
- Convenient and easy to prepare—simply heat in the microwave or oven and serve
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1entree (255 g)
Amount per serving
Calories400
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g24.62%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium640mg26.67%
Total Carbohydrate47g15.67%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar6g
Protein16g
Calcium300mg30%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Macaroni (Organic Whole Durum Flour, Water), Organic Lowfat Milk, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Culture, Salt, Enzymes [Without Animal Enzymes or Rennet]), Butter (Cream, Salt), Organic Sweet Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Organic Annatto
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More