Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Amy's Organic Chunky Tomato Bisque Soup
14.5 ozUPC: 0004227200536
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
We''ve added tender chunks of vine ripened tomatoes to a smooth, creamy tomato base to create a full flavored bisque you''re sure to enjoy.
- Non-BPA lining
- Kosher
- No GMOs
- No added MSG
- No preservatives or gluten
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (411 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium680mg29.57%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar16g
Protein3g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron3.2mg20%
Potassium580mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Filtered Water, Organic Cream, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Onions, Sea Salt, Organic Cracked Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More