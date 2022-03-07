Hover to Zoom
Amy's Organic Chunky Vegetable Soup
14.3 ozUPC: 0004227200540
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
- Convenient and ready to eat—simply heat and serve for a comforting bowl of vegetable soup in minutes
- One 14.3-ounce BPA free, easy-to-open can of Amy's Organic Chunky Vegetable Soup the whole family will love
- Packed with tender organic vegetables, including carrots, green beans, sweet corn, peas and spinach
- USDA Organic, Vegan, Certified Kosher, Gluten free, Dairy and Lactose free, and Soy and Tree Nut free
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (405 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium720mg31.3%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium330mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Carrots, Organic Green Beans, Organic Corn, Organic Peas, Organic Spinach, Organic Onions, Organic Celery, Sea Salt, Organic Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
